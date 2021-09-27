Teach youth importance of being prepared

Living through a disaster can be scary, especially for children who may not understand what’s going on. By talking and explaining things to them prior to an event, you can help your children understand, and stay calm when things get rough.

For families, it’s important to be sure children can understand the basics of what is happening, without overburdening them with scary information. Try to limit their exposure to the news or social media. If that is not possible, make sure a trusted adult is available to answer any questions they may have.