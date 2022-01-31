Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program stages 2022 kickoff

He said there is a temptation for mentees to only hear what they want and disregard the things they don’t want to hear. They must recognize that growth is hard and discomfort is real when they are trying to grow and develop.

Mentees should realize that feedback is “coming from a place of true caring,” Leingang added.

Meyers discussed the mentee-mentor relationship in a virtual world.

“Traditionally, we usually communicated face to face with people within our office, work centers or a meeting,” he said. “But when you communicate with people outside of your office or workspace, you would normally communicate with them virtually through phone calls or email. During COVID, we’ve all had to adapt and overcome.

“The reality is that current technology existed prior, but now we’re just forced to use it even more and for some things such as that traditional thinking of mentoring we realize that we need to change our framework, our mindset, that it’s OK to do things virtually. I’m not saying it’s better or worse. It’s just different.”

Last year, the Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program had over 200 mentors and mentees from across all major units on base.

“We’re excited that the value of Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program continues to be recognized,” Heilmann said. “Our current program is comprised of many first-time and returning participants, ranging from senior airman to colonel and GS-5 to GS-15. Many of the returning participants were previous mentees who are now expanding their personal development by taking on the role of mentor in this year’s program.

“As part of the program, we provide resources such as educational presentations, monthly meetings, senior leader panels and newsletters to support mentors and mentees as they work together to maximize the benefits of their mentoring experiences.”

The 2022 program was developed based on feedback from last year’s participants. This year, the Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program will host two cycles: January to June and July to December.

The Education and Training Section will begin enrollment in April for the year’s second phase. The voluntary opportunity is open to all Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military and civilian personnel (excluding contractors).

For registration details, send an email to 88FSSFSDEDMentoringProgram@us.af.mil or Sharon Heilmann at sharon.heilmann.1@us.af.mil.