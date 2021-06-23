Tech Warrior Medical OPS event to limit barriers for small businesses

TWE is limiting demonstrations to only the top 20 small businesses with medical technologies that are ready to put their innovations in the hands of the warfighter and accelerate maturation.

Registration is open now until June 26 at midnight EDT.

“The U.S. Air Force is constantly searching for the next generation technology to make our warfighters safer and more efficient,” said Joey Angeles, Department of the Air Force SBIR/STTR Program Office division chief. “As agile innovators, we believe small businesses are the key to this goal. Tech Warrior always showcases some of our nation’s best and we can’t wait to see what this medical OPS event brings.”