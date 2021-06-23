Tech Warrior Medical OPS event to limit barriers for small businesses

Tech Warrior Enterprise – an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program – will host its free virtual Tech Warrior Medical OPS event for all qualified small businesses July 19-23.
TWE understands that, while many small businesses have technology that will benefit the warfighter, government procurement often comes with entry barriers.
To limit these barriers, during the virtual five-day event, U.S.-based small businesses will have the opportunity to participate in a two-part demonstration of their Tactical Combat Casualty Care, physical therapy, or mental health technologies.
The first part consists of private pitches. During this portion, small businesses have the ability to showcase their innovations to Air Force warfighters, government tech scouts, and industry subject matter experts to gain early, real-time feedback to improve their chances of government procurement and accelerate technology maturation. The second part consists of public pitches. Participating small businesses also have the ability to give non-proprietary presentations for the potential gain of commercial investors and joint venture opportunities.
Not ready to pitch? All are welcome to engage in the public education room to learn about government needs and focus areas, small business resources, and investment opportunities.
TWE is limiting demonstrations to only the top 20 small businesses with medical technologies that are ready to put their innovations in the hands of the warfighter and accelerate maturation.
Registration is open now until June 26 at midnight EDT.
“The U.S. Air Force is constantly searching for the next generation technology to make our warfighters safer and more efficient,” said Joey Angeles, Department of the Air Force SBIR/STTR Program Office division chief. “As agile innovators, we believe small businesses are the key to this goal. Tech Warrior always showcases some of our nation’s best and we can’t wait to see what this medical OPS event brings.”