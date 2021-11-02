Telework supplement continues to drive AFMC culture change

The AFMC supplement also provides greater specification to the service member telework and remote work policies outlined in the Air Force policy. While remote work for service members is a rare occurrence, only those assigned to headquarters’ positions are eligible to be considered for these types of work arrangements at this time on a case-by-case basis.

“Most employees find telework provides better work-life balance; so this obviously helps from a civilian personnel recruiting and retention standpoint. At the same time, it’s important supervisors of teleworkers stay connected with their team and help reduce any feelings of being socially isolated that may come from extensive telework operations,” said Snodgrass.

Civilian fitness policy is also addressed in the AFMC supplement, with use of the entitlement dependent upon supervisor approval in consideration of mission needs.

The guidance also addresses ongoing efforts to reduce the AFMC physical footprint, eliminating exclusive workspaces onsite for full-time teleworkers or remote workers who will instead share work space and be accommodated through “hot-desking, hoteling or desk-sharing” when in the office.

“We’re continuing to look at these alternatives as we renovate and modernize our AFMC buildings and workspaces. These are cost-saving options that can accommodate staff that needs to be onsite and allow us to leverage collaborative workspaces,” said Schaefer.

AFMC is currently fulfilling bargaining obligations on the Air Force Telework Policy with the American Federation of Government Employees Council 214 and other local unions throughout the command. The outcome of these negotiations may impact how telework is implemented for covered bargaining unit employees.

AFMC will continue to modify its command policies as the Air Force evolves enterprise guidance. The AFMC Supplement along with frequently asked questions, training tools, Air Force guidelines and more is available for internal audiences at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/21918/A1K/AFMC%20Telework. The guidance can also be found at AFMC Supplement to Air Force Telework and Remote Work Policy.