Temporary exhibit spotlights Marine Corps art

The show includes 36 works by 15 combat artists, portraying Marine Corps service from the mid-1970s through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The exhibit is traveling to six American cities from early 2021 until mid-2023.

The Marine Corps Combat Art Program relies on talented Marines and civilians to document the ongoing missions of the Corps. The guidance they get is simple: “Go to war and do art.” The 34 works on canvas and two sculptures speak to the experiences of the artists, most of whom were deployed around the globe.