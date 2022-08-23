Test your knowledge: Women’s history

6. Who was the first woman of color elected to Congress and a founding member of the National Women’s Political Caucus?

7. Who was the ecologist writer whose path-breaking book, “Silent Spring” in 1962, initiated the environmental movement?

8. Who was the first black woman and youngest poet laureate in American history when she was appointed in 1993?

9. Who was imprisoned and then hanged for her Quaker faith in Boston in 1660? (300 years later, her statue was placed in front of the Massachusetts State House)

10. Who was the female lawyer who worked for equal rights and suffrage, co-founded the American Civil Liberties Union in 1910 and helped write the Equal Rights Amendment?

11. Who led the fight to criminalize lynching, helped form the NAACP and aided many black people who migrated from the South to Chicago?

12. Who became the first female president of Harvard University and its 28th overall in 2007?

13. Who became the first female vice presidential candidate on a major political party ticket when selected in 1984?

14. Who volunteered as a nurse during the Civil War, earning the nickname “Mother,” and later became an attorney advocating for veterans?

15. Who was the U.S. delegate to the United Nations when she championed and won approval of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948?

Answers

1. Madeleine Albright (1937-2022)

2. Gertrude Boyle (1924-2019)

3. Wilma Mankiller (1945-2010)

4. Anne Bradstreet (1612-1672)

5. Olympia Brown (1835-1926)

6. Patsy Mink (1927-2002)

7. Rachel Carson (1907-1964)

8. Rita Dove (1952-)

9. Mary Dyer (1611-1660)

10. Crystal Eastman (1881-1928)

11. Ida Wells-Barnett (1862-1931)

12. Drew Gilpin Faust (1947-)

13. Geraldine Ferraro (1935-2011)

14. Mary Bickerdyke (1817-1901)

15. Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962)