Thank troops this Fourth of July by sending Exchange gift cards

“An Exchange gift card is the easy and affordable way to say thank you to service members, retirees and veterans,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “As our nation celebrates the Fourth of July, it’s the perfect time to let those who serve and have served know their sacrifice is deeply appreciated.”

Veterans who have signed up for their lifelong Exchange online benefit can also use gift cards to shop exchanges online. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use gift cards to shop in stores.

Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Veterans.

Any American can purchase gift cards ranging from $10 to $500 addressed to a specific Soldier, Airman, Guardian, Sailor, Marine, retiree or veteran by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking “Purchase Gift Cards” at the bottom of the page. Authorized shoppers can also purchase gift cards through their ShopMyExchange.com accounts.

Win Garmin watches in Exchange sweepstakes

There’s no time like the present for Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers to win a Garmin watch.

Though June 27, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter to win a Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Multisport GPS smartwatch (a $769 value). Three second-place winners – one from the continental United States, one from the Europe region and one from the Pacific region – will receive a Garmin Instinct Solar Graphite watch (a $399 value each).

The Exchange is excited to give this gift of ‘free time’ to four lucky winners,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Our shoppers are heroes, and it’s always a pleasure to thank them with great prizes.”

For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years.

Exchange Service recognized as 4-star employer by VETS Indexes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a 4-star employer by VETS Indexes, a firm that promotes employment for Veterans, military spouses and family members.

The Exchange is among 20 organizations that received 4-Star Employer recognition as part of the inaugural 2021 VETS Indexes Employer Awards, which honors commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting Veterans and others in the military community.

VETS Indexes is an independent provider of custom indexes in the environmental, social and governance fields.

“Veterans and military spouses are force multipliers for the Exchange,” said Osby. “Having heroes in our ranks who understand the military’s mission and unique needs helps the Exchange deliver on its nearly 126-year-old, ‘We Go Where You Go’ promise.”

The VETS Indexes Employer Award recognized the Exchange in the following categories:

· Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

· Veteran employee development and retention

· Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

· Military spouse and family support

The Exchange – the Department of Defense’s largest retailer – is a lifeline for veterans and military spouses looking for jobs. For military families, an Exchange career means benefit retention, retirement opportunity and stability. The Exchange gives spouses first consideration for open positions, and the continuity program lets military spouses transfer to an Exchange when their family has a permanent change of station.

At the Exchange, 45% of the U.S. workforce is made up of veterans, military spouses or dependents, and the Exchange is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 veterans and military spouses.

Veterans, military spouses and others who want to work with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of job openings worldwide.