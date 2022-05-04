The never-ending quest for motorcycle safety

Braking distance increases with speed, and unfortunately, the increase is not linear. If a bike doing 30 mph can stop in 33 feet, it doesn’t mean the same bike going 60 mph would be able to stop in 66 feet. It will actually take 134 feet for the bike to stop.

Speed kills! Slow down and give yourself time to react.

Put yourself in a safe place

If you are riding in a driver’s blind spot, they may not see you. In addition, the driver may fail to adequately check his or her blind spots before changing lanes or making turns. Give yourself plenty of room.

Car drivers are relatively limited in their ability to alter position within the lane, since they normally occupy 50% to 70% of it. Motorcycles, on the other hand, occupy a very small part of the lane and can use this to great advantage.

Remember to alter your road position to:

· Improve your view of the situation ahead

· Improve your chances of being seen by other motorists

· Avoid hazards on the road or improve surface grip

· Reduce the severity of a corner or bend

· Give information to influence others on the road

This is especially important at night. Oftentimes, the lone headlight of a motorcycle appears to be one of the headlights from an oncoming vehicle. As it accelerates more rapidly than a car, a motorcycle may be well ahead of a group of cars leaving a traffic signal.

Move across the lane away from the car that could pull out in front of you. This will differentiate you from the other headlights and indicate your speed to the driver.

It’s also important you do your best to ride in a safe, predictable manner. Give yourself room to maneuver if potholes, wet leaves, railroad tracks and other circumstances dictate that you have to take any action fellow motorists may not anticipate.