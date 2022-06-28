The story behind Wright-Patt’s Monahan Way

BreakingNews
Water line project to affect Wayne Avenue traffic, possibly into December
Monahan Way and Bldg. 12 on Area B, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are named for Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. Monahan was stationed at the base from 1972 to 1983 when he was assigned to Aeronautical Systems Division as chief of the Projects Division AFM-86A Subsonic Cruise Armed Decoy Program. He then contributed to the development of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, becoming the first chief of the F-16 program office. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew

Monahan Way and Bldg. 12 on Area B, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are named for Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. Monahan was stationed at the base from 1972 to 1983 when he was assigned to Aeronautical Systems Division as chief of the Projects Division AFM-86A Subsonic Cruise Armed Decoy Program. He then contributed to the development of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, becoming the first chief of the F-16 program office. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE

Military News
By Matthew Clouse, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
33 minutes ago
Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. was the first F-16 program office chief

Monahan Way on Area B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base honors the 35-year Air Force career of Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. The road runs from the government vehicle gas station on the top of the hill to Bldg. 12, which is also named in honor of Monahan.

“On March 30, 1993, Wright-Patt named both the former Third Street and Bldg. 12 in honor of Monahan,” said Kevin Rusnak, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center chief historian. “It’s a bit unusual because the regulations recommend memorializing a person only once, but the base has a few exceptions and that’s one of them.”

Monahan was stationed at Wright-Patt from 1972 to 1983 when he was assigned to Aeronautical Systems Division as chief of the Projects Division AFM-86A Subsonic Cruise Armed Decoy Program. He then contributed to the development of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, becoming the first chief of the F-16 program office.

Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. served 35 years in the U.S. Air Force and was the first chief of the F-16 Fighting Falcon program office. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Monahan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Military Academy in 1955.

During his career, Monahan was a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours and 122 combat missions in southeast Asia. His military awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with nine oak leaf clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal.

Monahan died of a heart attack on Feb. 4, 1993. There’s a plaque honoring him at the entrance of Bldg. 12.

A plaque next to the entrance of Bldg. 12 on Area B on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base honors Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE

A plaque next to the entrance of Bldg. 12 on Area B on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base honors Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE

A plaque next to the entrance of Bldg. 12 on Area B on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base honors Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE

