The story behind Wright-Patt’s Monahan Way

“On March 30, 1993, Wright-Patt named both the former Third Street and Bldg. 12 in honor of Monahan,” said Kevin Rusnak, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center chief historian. “It’s a bit unusual because the regulations recommend memorializing a person only once, but the base has a few exceptions and that’s one of them.”

Monahan was stationed at Wright-Patt from 1972 to 1983 when he was assigned to Aeronautical Systems Division as chief of the Projects Division AFM-86A Subsonic Cruise Armed Decoy Program. He then contributed to the development of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, becoming the first chief of the F-16 program office.