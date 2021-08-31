The Wright kind of wellness: Mental

“If you are mentally not there, you cannot focus, you are distracted and you are not at your peak performance. Our mental health providers and supporting agencies that are there to support you and get you mentally back in the game are key components to wellness.”

Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s mental health clinic provides services such as:

· individual counseling

· group therapy, including study skills and test anxiety, adjustment to the military, anxiety management and sleep hygiene

· psychoeducation

· psychological assessment

· testing

· medication management

Maj. David Tubman, an 88th Medical Group clinical health psychologist, elaborated on why it is important for all Airmen to ensure their mental well-being is intact.

“If you cannot attend to components such as physical, psychological and social, the likelihood that you cannot perform at your best is much higher,” he said. “If things are not going well psychologically, then relationships can be affected, which in turn can affect your physical well-being, as well as your emotional well-being.

“Problems can start to develop and build on each other if we are not paying attention to all aspects of who we are.”

Although mental awareness is a serious topic and one not lightly discussed, Tubman says most Airmen are highly aware and alert to their own mental health.

“Our Airmen are resilient,” he said. “They are seeking help from others, they are showing their vulnerability, they are working on developing themselves, and when they are faced with adversity, they have shown how great they are at getting themselves unstuck.”

Shaffer agreed, saying he believes Airmen are recognizing the signs and going out of their way to seek help toward their mental health.

Caption U.S. AIR FORCE GRAPHIC/DAVID CLINGERMAN

“Our wellness is at an all-time high because we have people who are saying, ‘I need to get help,’” he said. “If there is a time that you need to go get help, then go get it.

“Every leader in every organization should empower that and should want that because once that individual comes back from getting help, they are better. They are not only better because they are mentally ready to do the mission, but they also know that you believe in them and you care. In the Air Force, we believe in that and we support that because of its importance.”

Military OneSource, a military family life consultant and mental health clinics are among multiple resources available to all Airmen across the Air Force.

If in need of mental health assistance at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, contact the 88 MDG mental health clinic at 937-257-6877. The clinic is on the fourth floor of Wright-Patterson Medical Center.

If you wish to receive in-person assistance, the clinic’s hours are:

· Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Closed noon to 4:30 p.m. the first Thursday each month for staff training purposes.

To watch leadership’s “Let’s Get it Wright” discussion of wellness, visit www.facebook.com/WPAFB/videos/601966714540546/.