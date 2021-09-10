The Wright kind of wellness: Social

Airmen are no exception.

“Some of the social disconnection has allowed some things to slip through the cracks,” Miller said. “As we work to get back together and relearn each other, I believe that we will see the well-being and spirit of Airmen rise.”

Not being socially connected to one another can not only bleed into other aspects of life, it can also attract loneliness, lack of motivation, increased stress, decline of physical health and more difficulty understanding other’s perspectives, said Kaley Bartosik, 88th Force Support Squadron community cohesion coordinator.

“Social wellness and having connections with those around us is especially important during these times because the stress in our daily lives has increased drastically due to additional precautions or restrictions that are constantly changing,” she said. “Making connections with those around, whether it’s friends and family at home or those you work with every day, helps alleviate some of that stress and keeps you grounded.

Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, administers the oath of enlistment to 17 individuals from the Delayed Entry Program prior to the Dayton Dragons game Aug. 21 at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark. Miller says social connection on base and within the local community is a key part of Airmen wellness. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair

“Just knowing you are not alone or have someone you can lean on can shift your thinking and give you the boost to keep going and growing.”

Bartosik manages the Unite program, which allows her to coordinate with unit commanders and provide them funding to host cohesion and morale events for their workforce.

“The focus is to revitalize squadrons and build a stronger workforce through making connections and getting to know each other on a personal level while just having fun,” she said.

Opportunities for social activities throughout WPAFB include:

· bowling

· golf

· woodworking

· picture framing

· auto repair

· amusement park and entertainment tickets from Information, Tickets & Travel

· trap/skeet shooting

· archery

· Outdoor Recreation rentals and trips

· camping

For more information about the Unite program or changes regarding Health Protection Condition Charlie, contact Bartosik at kaley.bartosik.1@us.af.mil or 937-713-2777.

Base leaders urge Airmen and personnel to remember how vital each wellness domain is to not only their well-being, but also how it can positively or negatively affect families and friends.

“What we need to do in organizations is find ways to use all of these domains in one way,” Shaffer said. “They are not separate because wellness is basically where all of these domains are of importance.”

To watch leadership’s “Let’s Get it Wright” discussion of wellness, visit www.facebook.com/WPAFB/videos/601966714540546/.