Third event in AF Marathon’s History & Heritage Race Series on tap

The F-117 Nighthawk will be the third historical aircraft featured in the History & Heritage Race Series, powered by the Air Force Marathon, beginning May 1.
“The F-117 Nighthawk remains one of the most notable aircraft in U.S. Air Force history for its numerous aerospace-technology breakthroughs,” said Brandon Hough, the Air Force Marathon director. “In almost every way, the Nighthawk was a pioneer that inspired an entire generation of future scientists, engineers, pilots and Airmen. The aircraft was last featured at the 8th Annual Air Force Marathon in 2004, and we are excited to do it again, this time as part of our History & Heritage Series.”
The Nighthawk is a twin-engine stealth attack aircraft designed purely to evade radar signature. Due to the rise of aerial refueling, it had an unlimited range and carried a payload up to 5,000 pounds.
The Air Force and Lockheed Martin were awarded the Collier Trophy in 1989 after collaborating on the Nighthawk, the world’s first operational stealth aircraft. The prestigious award is presented annually for the greatest achievements in aeronautics and astronautics in America.
Although the aircraft saw heavy use in the Gulf War, it was retired in 2008 with the F-22 Raptor’s advance. A small portion of the fleet remains airworthy and flies to this day.
A Nighthawk also resides in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Cold War Gallery.
The upcoming event marks the third of six virtual races in this year’s History & Heritage Race Series. Each will feature its own historical aircraft vital to the Air Force’s past.
History & Heritage Race Series participants will receive a patch and information card highlighting the marquee aircraft, a finisher’s medal and downloadable completion certificate.
Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. To upload results, use a GPS-tracking app that confirms time and mileage.
For more information and to register for the race, visit www.usafmarathon.com/virtual-series/.