Third event in AF Marathon’s History & Heritage Race Series on tap

“The F-117 Nighthawk remains one of the most notable aircraft in U.S. Air Force history for its numerous aerospace-technology breakthroughs,” said Brandon Hough, the Air Force Marathon director. “In almost every way, the Nighthawk was a pioneer that inspired an entire generation of future scientists, engineers, pilots and Airmen. The aircraft was last featured at the 8th Annual Air Force Marathon in 2004, and we are excited to do it again, this time as part of our History & Heritage Series.”

The Nighthawk is a twin-engine stealth attack aircraft designed purely to evade radar signature. Due to the rise of aerial refueling, it had an unlimited range and carried a payload up to 5,000 pounds.