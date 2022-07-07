This Fourth of July, be cautious around fireworks

• Buy from reliable sellers.

• Use outdoors only and well away from flammable or combustible material.

• Always have water handy.

• Keep pets away.

• Light only one firework at a time.

• Never relight a “dud” firework (wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water).

• Select and use only legal devices. If you choose to celebrate July Fourth with fireworks, check with your local police department to determine what can be legally discharged in your area.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place that is not near flammable or combustible material.

• Never throw or point fireworks at other people, pets or anything susceptible to ignition.

• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

• Users should always wear eye protection and never have any body part in the firework’s potential path of energy release.

• Dispose fireworks properly by soaking in water and throwing them away in your trash can.

Of course, fireworks are most safely enjoyed when you leave it to the professionals. Be cautious, aware of the risks and make this Independence Day a mishap-free holiday.