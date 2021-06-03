Tips for an enjoyable, safe season on the water

The American Red Cross recommends:

· Learn to swim. This includes anyone participating in any boating activity.

· Alcohol and boating don’t mix. Alcohol impairs your judgment, balance and coordination — over 50 percent of drownings result from boating incidents involving alcohol.

· For the same reasons it’s dangerous to operate an automobile while under the influence of alcohol, people should not drink and drive a boat.

· Look for the label: Use Coast Guard-approved life jackets for yourself and passengers when boating and fishing.

· Develop a float plan. Anytime you go out in a boat, give a responsible person details about where you will be and how long you’ll be gone.

· Take a boating course. These courses teach about navigation rules, emergency procedures and the effects of wind, water conditions and weather.

· Watch the weather: Know local conditions and prepare for electrical storms. Stop boating as soon as you see lightning or hear thunder.

Tubing and rafting

· Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

· Do not overload the raft.

· Know local weather conditions; do not go rafting after a heavy rain.

· When rafting with a tour company, make sure the guides are qualified. Check with the local chamber of commerce for listings of accredited tour guides and companies.

· Learn to swim.

Play it safe on the water this season and have fun out there.