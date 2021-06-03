Tips for an enjoyable, safe season on the water

Ohio has many terrific bodies of water to enjoy. From the Ohio River to Lake Erie, their beauty and relaxing environment attract thousands of boaters annually.
To make the most of your time spent afloat, target your focus on the following areas:
Top 10 contributing factors in boating accidents are:
(Provided by U.S. Coast Guard)
- Careless/reckless operation
- Operator inattention
- Excessive speed
- Operator inexperience
- Passenger/skier behavior
- Alcohol use
- Hazardous waters
- No proper lookout
- Machinery-system failure
- Weather
The American Red Cross recommends:
· Learn to swim. This includes anyone participating in any boating activity.
· Alcohol and boating don’t mix. Alcohol impairs your judgment, balance and coordination — over 50 percent of drownings result from boating incidents involving alcohol.
· For the same reasons it’s dangerous to operate an automobile while under the influence of alcohol, people should not drink and drive a boat.
· Look for the label: Use Coast Guard-approved life jackets for yourself and passengers when boating and fishing.
· Develop a float plan. Anytime you go out in a boat, give a responsible person details about where you will be and how long you’ll be gone.
· Take a boating course. These courses teach about navigation rules, emergency procedures and the effects of wind, water conditions and weather.
· Watch the weather: Know local conditions and prepare for electrical storms. Stop boating as soon as you see lightning or hear thunder.
Tubing and rafting
· Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
· Do not overload the raft.
· Know local weather conditions; do not go rafting after a heavy rain.
· When rafting with a tour company, make sure the guides are qualified. Check with the local chamber of commerce for listings of accredited tour guides and companies.
· Learn to swim.
Play it safe on the water this season and have fun out there.