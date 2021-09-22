Toastmasters build leadership through public speaking

In addition to improving personal communication abilities, one’s listening, planning, mentoring and team-building skills are also strengthened.

“It also helps to be more persuasive and confident in presentations, speeches and thinking on your feet,” Allen said.

There are currently two Toastmaster groups on base. The original Toastmasters, or Tarmac Toastmasters, were established in 1999. Tarmac Toastmaster meetings are held in Area B and meet on the first and third Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Twenty years later, the Wright Way Toastmasters formed. This group meets in Area A every first and third Tuesday at noon.

“All meetings are virtual for now and accomplished on Zoom only,” Allen said. “Meetings are twice a month for one hour. Typically, participants see benefits within a few months, depending on if they utilize their online lessons, projects, and fill meeting roles and give speeches regularly. (Those individuals) will reap the benefits quicker than those who do not.”

Allen noted participants attend for different reasons. Some may have a requirement to give presentations at work, others want to better themselves and be competitive for promotions, or they have a goal to give a big TED Talk.

For many, it’s just the desire to become better at public speaking and answering impromptu questions, he added.

“Senior leaders have even attended before to improve on their public-speaking skills with other senior leaders on and off base, for commander calls and town hall meetings,” Allen said. “Participating in table topics regularly helped them improve their impromptu toasts, recognize team and individual accomplishments, and answer questions more smoothly without filler words such as um, uh, but, like and so.”

Whether looking to build on a personal desire to improve your public speaking, think on your feet with impromptu questions during table topics or compete against other speakers from 145 countries to become the World Champion of Public Speaking, Toastmasters is available to help with your goals.

For more information on Toastmasters and how you can participate, contact Keith Allen at keithallen2211@gmail.com.