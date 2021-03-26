Tornado exercise slated for March 31

As an important reminder, since this is an exercise and training event, individuals on and around the base should not call 911.

Base officials said tornado-response information should be reviewed and facility shelter locations confirmed in advance of the exercise to ensure personnel know exactly what steps they should take and where to go.

“This is important knowledge to commit to memory in case the need to act ever arises during an actual tornado,” Freund said.

Potential exercise effects could include:

* Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed.

* Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base.

* Travel congestion.

* Temporary blockage of some roads.

* Increased security measures.

* “Giant Voice” activation.

* Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

* Alert sirens.

Surrounding communities, which may hear the sirens or “Giant Voice,” are advised it is part of an on-base exercise, unless otherwise notified.