Training programs slated for Aug. 9-13 at Wright-Patt

Airmen cannot beat free, no-travel access to training that will help develop personal and profession qualities.
Virtual Focus Week, the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Education and Training Section Office’s creative approach to maximizing student time and skills, offers thirteen free courses via the Commercial Virtual Remote environment Aug. 9-13.
The week-long session was initially planned for late April but had to be rescheduled due to unexpected network and access issues affecting base personnel, administrators said.
Online attendance is open to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military members and Department of Defense civilians only. To register, go to https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Registration continues until three business days prior to each course.
A tutorial is available on the MyETMS homepage for first-time users. To access the tutorial, click on the “Self-Registration” tab, search for “88 ABW” and press “Go.” Hover your cursor over “View Class Comments” for course descriptions.
Courses offered are:
· Supermarket Savvy
· Burnout and Stress
· Maxwell The 21 Irrefutable
· Personality Course
· Influential Leadership
· Thinking collaboratively in an online class
· Difficult Conversations
· Using Self-Coaching to Achieve
· Federal Resume Writing
· Digestive Health
For more information, contact Michael King, human resources specialist for the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Workforce Development Section, at michael.king.82@us.af.mil or 88FSS.FSDED.Hrworkflow@us.af.mil.