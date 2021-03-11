Training transitions to ‘myLearning’ in step toward new learning system

As part of Air Education and Training Command’s efforts to aggressively and cost-effectively modernize education and training, Airmen and Guardians can access the “myLearning” digital platform on the Air Force Portal beginning March 18.
The AETC Learning Services division is launching the new secure learning management system that will enable student learning, automation and reporting for roughly 800,000 Total Force users in three phases, with the first phase consisting of a modernized and interactive training platform that allows Airmen to access training modules previously found on the Advanced Distributed Learning Service.
“Our training systems that support force development must be relevant to today’s Airmen so we can accelerate the change we need to keep pace with the fast-paced virtual learning world,” said Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, AETC director of operations and communications. “To develop an Airman’s competencies to out-think and out-perform any adversary in complex operational environments, we need to leverage modern information technology … myLearning helps us modernize how we train our force.”
Users are advised they should complete all training coursework in ADLS not later than March 10. The ADLS website will be inaccessible to users March 26.
“Users who log in to myLearning March 18 may not initially see their historical training transcripts reflected in the system,” said Denise Padilla-Rorie, AETC myLearning program manager, said while emphasizing patience with the new system. “The transcript data is scheduled to migrate into myLearning.”
According to Padilla-Rorie, the platform’s vision is to centralize LMS platforms across the force and allows the student to access multiple databases and training curriculum with a single login, which eliminates the need for Airmen to have multiple passwords for access.
“How and where Airmen learn continues to change and we must account not only for “learn-from-work,” but also “learn-from-anywhere,” said Floyd A. McKinney, AETC chief of learning services. “If we are going to meet the challenges of an uncertain future, we need to bring learning to Airmen instead of sending Airmen to learning – there has never been a better time to innovate.”
Phase two of the rollout is slated to begin this spring when the Enterprise Blended Learning Service is migrated to the new system, Padilla-Rorie said. Phase three will begin later this year and involve added system capabilities and additional integration of other learning systems.
“By the end of phase III, the goal of myLearning is that the system will meet Airmen for training where they are, whether it’s on a network computer or a tablet in the comfort of their own home, giving them control over the time and place training can occur,” said Rotary Green, AETC myLearning product development program lead.
Currently, users must log-in with their common access cards, but officials are working to add two-factor authentication protocols in the coming months. Additional features of myLearning will be announced over the next year as the site continues to build functionality and expand to other learning systems.
If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the site or have feedback for the development team, email aetc.scoh.asdhelpdesk@us.af.mil.