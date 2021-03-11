Training transitions to ‘myLearning’ in step toward new learning system

According to Padilla-Rorie, the platform’s vision is to centralize LMS platforms across the force and allows the student to access multiple databases and training curriculum with a single login, which eliminates the need for Airmen to have multiple passwords for access.

“How and where Airmen learn continues to change and we must account not only for “learn-from-work,” but also “learn-from-anywhere,” said Floyd A. McKinney, AETC chief of learning services. “If we are going to meet the challenges of an uncertain future, we need to bring learning to Airmen instead of sending Airmen to learning – there has never been a better time to innovate.”

Phase two of the rollout is slated to begin this spring when the Enterprise Blended Learning Service is migrated to the new system, Padilla-Rorie said. Phase three will begin later this year and involve added system capabilities and additional integration of other learning systems.

“By the end of phase III, the goal of myLearning is that the system will meet Airmen for training where they are, whether it’s on a network computer or a tablet in the comfort of their own home, giving them control over the time and place training can occur,” said Rotary Green, AETC myLearning product development program lead.

Currently, users must log-in with their common access cards, but officials are working to add two-factor authentication protocols in the coming months. Additional features of myLearning will be announced over the next year as the site continues to build functionality and expand to other learning systems.

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the site or have feedback for the development team, email aetc.scoh.asdhelpdesk@us.af.mil.