TRICARE copays to increase

Copayment changes will vary depending on the prescription’s drug tier and whether it is filled at a military pharmacy, network retail outlet, non-network retail pharmacy or via TRICARE Home Delivery.

Military pharmacies continue to remain the lowest-cost options for TRICARE beneficiaries. There is no copayment for covered generic and brand-name drugs at these locations.

Here’s a look at the copayment changes:

Military pharmacy

· Bene­ficiaries can still ­fill their generic and brand-name prescriptions at no cost.

· Non-formulary drugs may only be filled at a military pharmacy if a military provider prescribed the drug, or if the military treatment facility-enrolled beneficiary was referred to an outside provider.

TRICARE pharmacy Home Delivery (up to a 90-day supply)

· Generic formulary drugs will increase from $10 to $12

· Brand-name formulary drugs go from $29 to $34

· Non-formulary drugs will increase from $60 to $68

Network retail pharmacy (up to a 30-day supply)

· Generic formulary drugs will increase from $13 to $14

· Brand-name formulary drugs rise from $33 to $38*

· Non-formulary drugs will increase from $60 to $68*

Non-network retail pharmacy (up to a 30-day supply)

· TRICARE Prime enrollees (including US Family Health Plan and TRICARE Young Adult-Prime option): Still a 50% copayment after meeting the point-of-service deductibles

All other plans:

· Generic and brand-name formulary drugs will increase from $33 to $38, or be 20% of the total cost, whichever is more after meeting the annual deductible.

· Non-formulary drugs will go from $60 to $68, or be 20% of total cost, whichever is more after meeting the annual deductible*

* Certain brand-name maintenance medications (long term) can only be filled twice at retail. After two refills, maintenance medications must be filled via TRICARE Home Delivery or at a military pharmacy. Acute medications (short term) are available at retail pharmacies.

More information is available at www.tricare.mil/pharmacy or in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Overview, which can be downloaded at www.tricare.mil/publications.