TSF site offers one-stop shop for telephone services on Wright-Patterson

Have you ever experienced an office phone outage? Have you ever moved offices and found your phone not working in the new location? Has it stopped working after a building renovation?
Unfortunately, these situations can happen. However, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s resource for all things telephone, including Voice over Internet Protocol, Meet-Me Conferencing and much more, are here for you.
While the Virtual Enterprise Service Desk application is a great tool for troubleshooting software, computer, email and website issues, it’s not focused on reporting telecommunication problems. VESD creates a remedy ticket for any reported issues, but the 88th Communications Squadron’s Telephone Services Flight uses a different tool for trouble tickets on its website.
Using the TSF site for telecom issues allows users to request assistance easily. Many helpful telecom tools are just a click away. Visiting the TSF website at https://www.tsf.wpafb.af.mil will open doors to the right assistance.
Need the Avaya Soft Client User Guide to take calls while teleworking? The “VoIP Soft Client Guide” is there for you. Need to report a broken phone or outage? There’s a button named “Report Outage.” Need your phone’s voicemail PIN reset? There’s a button on the TSF website to help with that as well: “Voicemail PIN Reset.”
There is even a quick-reference guide for your voicemail, the “United Communications Quick Reference.”
As we begin returning to the office, you may find that building renovations have disrupted the Ethernet port in the wall. Perhaps your office has changed and a new floor plan and cubicle arrangement also altered your telephone service. Or you just forgot your voicemail password or it’s expired.
Any of these issues are easily reported via the 88th Communications Squadron’s TSF site: https://www.tsf.wpafb.af.mil. Head over there today and see what TSF can do for you.
