TSF site offers one-stop shop for telephone services on Wright-Patterson

Unfortunately, these situations can happen. However, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s resource for all things telephone, including Voice over Internet Protocol, Meet-Me Conferencing and much more, are here for you.

While the Virtual Enterprise Service Desk application is a great tool for troubleshooting software, computer, email and website issues, it’s not focused on reporting telecommunication problems. VESD creates a remedy ticket for any reported issues, but the 88th Communications Squadron’s Telephone Services Flight uses a different tool for trouble tickets on its website.