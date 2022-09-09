U.S. Air Force celebrates 50 years of F-15 flight

“It’s awesome being here today, representing all the men, women and Airmen, past and present, who have contributed to such magnitude to the mighty F-15,” said Brig. Gen. Dale White, Program Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. “The program’s objectives were clear at the first flight in 1972. We knew exactly what we had to do and how we were going to do it – the revolutionary design, maneuverability, big engines, big radar, and the ability to go higher and faster than anything else in the sky. We set out to design the world’s greatest air-to air fighter and we truly did succeed.”

Also at the ceremony to provide the keynote address was retired Col. Cesar Rodriguez, a decorated F-15 pilot who shot down two MiGs during the Gulf War in 1991 and another over Kosovo in 1998 – the most MiG kills by an American pilot since the Vietnam War.