Use commissary website to save time, money, get festive shopping ideas

“The worldwide rollout of our internet-ordering, curbside-pickup service was completed just a couple months ago, so, for the first time in commissary history our customers worldwide are enjoying the convenience online grocery shopping brings,” said Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted adviser to the Defense Commissary Agency director.

“And during the holidays we want our patrons to know how the recipes, sales and promotion information, and other features on www.commissaries.com can help them use their commissary benefit to make their events more festive while saving money in the process,” Saucedo added.