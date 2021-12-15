Use commissary website to save time, money, get festive shopping ideas

Good food makes for good occasions, and commissary shoppers looking to make the most out of winter holiday meals and gatherings now have even more ways to save time and money thanks to Commissary CLICK2GO and other web-based services.
“The worldwide rollout of our internet-ordering, curbside-pickup service was completed just a couple months ago, so, for the first time in commissary history our customers worldwide are enjoying the convenience online grocery shopping brings,” said Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted adviser to the Defense Commissary Agency director.
“And during the holidays we want our patrons to know how the recipes, sales and promotion information, and other features on www.commissaries.com can help them use their commissary benefit to make their events more festive while saving money in the process,” Saucedo added.
It all starts with the commissary being a full-service grocery store offering fresh produce, fresh meats, a wide variety of canned and packaged food items, along with frozen and chilled products, all at low prices to suit any taste or budget. Commissaries also feature a broad lineup of store brand products, and this time of year there’s a wide assortment of seasonal products and food items, especially at the deli-bakeries found in most stores.
With all those goods and services available in the stores, here are some features of www.commissaries.com that can save additional time and money:
- Commissary CLICK2GO – your online shopping and curbside pickup service accessed from your desktop or mobile device, and for now, there’s no service fee. Visit the How Commissary CLICK2GO Works page for additional information such as payment details, accepted coupons, etc.
- Health and Wellness Resources – find reasons why eating meals at home is a better choice and the tools to help you do it. There’s a printable dietitian-approved dinner meal plan, access to “No Fuss Entrees” and a weekly meal planner worksheet.
- Recipes – featuring a wide variety of recipes easily browsed by main ingredient, dish type (main course, appetizers, etc.), or category (kid friendly, 20-minute meal). The Dietitian-Approved Thumb designation makes it easy to identify healthy foods that are dense in nutrition from lean proteins, healthy fats and whole grains, etc.
- Sales Flyer – Find out what’s on sale and how much it costs before you go to your commissary.
“This year, more than ever before, my family and I are enjoying the value and savings the commissary brings us during the winter holidays, a time when good food is such an important part of our lifestyle,” Saucedo said. “Now’s a great time for every commissary-authorized shopper to make the most of their benefit with the added convenience and value available through our website.”
