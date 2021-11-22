USO Center’s “Special Delivery” event helps inform moms-to-be

Erik Oberg, USO Center manager, had success with this event in 2019 and was excited to bring it back for expectant mothers.

Caption Heidi Murkoff, author of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” speaks to new and expecting mothers Nov. 8 during “Special Delivery” at the USO Center on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The event featured two baby showers, where Murkoff answered questions and gave pregnancy advice to new mothers. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN ALEXANDRIA FULTON

“Having a baby is a strenuous experience for any woman, but being a military mom brings extra challenges, especially when you may be living miles apart from family and loved ones,” he said.

Over the two sessions held, more than 50 new and expecting moms attended. They were given gifts from Johnson & Johnson and went home with a signed copy of Murkoff’s book.

“Special Delivery” provided a unique opportunity for military mothers to meet other mothers in the exact same situation. Organizers said it gave attendees a fun and enjoyable experience, while also allowing the mothers to build connections within the Wright-Patterson community.

During the event, Murkoff held games for the mothers to get to know one another better. She also conducted a Q&A for them to seek and share advice.

Many of the moms were able to connect and get advice from mothers on their second and third child.

Meghan Bunn said this was a safe place for her to come and mingle with other mothers in the community.

“This is a really great idea. Especially with the pandemic right now, it is hard to feel comfortable getting out all the time and knowing that it is safe,” she said. “Being able to meet people that are going through similar things as you are is really nice. This has been a great opportunity to have fun with other mothers who are also expecting.”

Organizers said the biggest benefit of “Special Delivery” was allowing new mothers to connect with each other in the Wright-Patterson community, while also getting to engage with Murkoff and learn about her experiences.

“We hope that ‘Special Delivery’ will give these moms and moms-to-be a welcome boost while also reminding them that they’re not navigating the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth on their own,” Oberg said. “They have a whole community behind them.”