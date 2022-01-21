Hamburger icon
Virtual events on tap for Data Privacy Week at Wright-Patt

Military News
By 88th Communications Squadron
40 minutes ago
Protecting personal information vital to all, officials say

Data Privacy Week activities are set for Jan. 24-28; so don’t forget to register for several planned events.

Enormous amounts of your personal information are collected and shared. This info can be stored indefinitely — and get used in both beneficial and detrimental ways.

The 88th Communications Squadron’s cybersecurity team said it’s important to know who sees your data, why they want it and what they are doing with it.

Here’s a look at upcoming Data Privacy Week events:

· Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. — “Respecting Privacy: Managing Data Collection in Your Business

· Jan. 26 at noon — “The Data Privacy Balancing Act

· Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. — #DataPrivacyChat on Twitter

· Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. — “NCCOE Learning Series Fireside Chat: Reducing Privacy Risks with the NIST Privacy Framework

· Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. — “Technology’s Impact on Job Requirements for Data Privacy

· Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. — “Introduction to Privacy

For more information and registration links, go to https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week.

Visit https://staysafeonline.org to learn how to update your privacy settings. If you have questions or concerns, send an email to 88CS.CYS.cybersecurity@us.af.mil.

About the Author

88th Communications Squadron
