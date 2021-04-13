Virtual Focus Week registration open for free classes April 26-30

The 88th Air Base Wing’s second Virtual Focus Week of 2021 is scheduled for April 26-30 and will be hosted online by the Education and Training Section Office via the Commercial Virtual Remote environment.
This Focus Week iteration spotlights performance improvement for both the individual and organization. The training program’s goal is to enhance mission viability and improve quality of life for Airmen while implementing collaborative projects that provide mutual value to the government.
The 88 ABW will offer 13 courses at no cost. Attendance is open for military members and Defense Department civilian personnel only. Registration has begun and continues until three workdays prior to each course.
For a list of courses and registration, go to https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Organizations are using Teams and CVR Teams to conduct business. In order to connect with these opportunities, you must get an account set up.
For more info, contact 88FSS.FSDED.Hrworkflow@us.af.mil or your unit training focal point and manager. For CVR issues, contact your unit IT specialist.
AFLCMC Focus Week set for April 26-30
Registration is underway for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Focus Week, scheduled April 26-30. All courses will have a distance-learning option and should be open to the workforce regardless of duty location.
Individuals who enroll should check course requirements, as some classes are new to the virtual-learning environment and may be offered in a variety of platforms, including teleconference, Defense Collaboration Services and CVR Teams.
Registration for all AFLCMC courses is available on the Acquisition Now Continuous Learning website: https://acqnow.atrrs.army.mil.
AFLCMC personnel are encouraged to keep their skills up-to-date and earn continuous learning points.
For questions or concerns, contact Jason Sibrel at Jason.Sibrel@us.af.mil.