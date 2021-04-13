Virtual Focus Week registration open for free classes April 26-30

AFLCMC Focus Week set for April 26-30

Registration is underway for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Focus Week, scheduled April 26-30. All courses will have a distance-learning option and should be open to the workforce regardless of duty location.

Individuals who enroll should check course requirements, as some classes are new to the virtual-learning environment and may be offered in a variety of platforms, including teleconference, Defense Collaboration Services and CVR Teams.

Registration for all AFLCMC courses is available on the Acquisition Now Continuous Learning website: https://acqnow.atrrs.army.mil.

AFLCMC personnel are encouraged to keep their skills up-to-date and earn continuous learning points.

For questions or concerns, contact Jason Sibrel at Jason.Sibrel@us.af.mil.