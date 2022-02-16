Hamburger icon
Virtual fun run to promote black health, wellness

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Black History Month

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Black History Month Special Observance Committee invites you to participate in a virtual fun run aimed at recognizing black contributions to the nation and celebrating black health and wellness.

Registration is free and open now: http://ow.ly/nKRF50HF2rg.

The 5K can be completed any time throughout February. Participants may run or walk individually or with a group in any location they choose.

Fun run organizers would also love to see your photos from this event — share on social media with the hashtag #blackhealthandwellness.

