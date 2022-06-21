Voice opinions, insight to leaders through annual employee survey

RINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – The 2022 Office of Personnel Management Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey has kicked off. OPM FEVS provides you with a safe and confidential way to voice your opinions and experiences to leadership.
This year the OPM FEVS features content familiar from the past, as well as new content focusing on topics of interest across government, such as diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, and questions asking about innovation, customer responsiveness, resilience and work quality in your workplace.
Please take the time to provide leadership with insights into how you have experienced what is going on in your organization, especially critical as many employees are returning to the physical workplace from maximum telework. This information is helpful for agency leadership to get a better understanding of where they can make improvements.
Please go to www.opm.gov/fevs/ for more information on the survey.
Participation is voluntary, and you may use official time. The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. Support and maximum participation are requested of those receiving an email to participate to ensure their voice is heard.
The first wave of survey invitations was sent week of May 30, and a second wave was sent the week of June 6. The survey will conclude on July 15 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Employees should watch for a survey invitation and reminder emails from EVAF@OPM.gov.
OPM released the 2021 OPM Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey results on April 28, and you may view those results at www.opm.gov/news/releases/2022/04/release-opm-releases-government-wide-results-from-2021-opm-federal-employee-viewpoint-survey/.
For questions on this advisory, please contact AFSC/DZP Workflow at AFSC.DPP.Workflow@us.af.mil.
