Voice opinions, insight to leaders through annual employee survey

This year the OPM FEVS features content familiar from the past, as well as new content focusing on topics of interest across government, such as diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, and questions asking about innovation, customer responsiveness, resilience and work quality in your workplace.

Please take the time to provide leadership with insights into how you have experienced what is going on in your organization, especially critical as many employees are returning to the physical workplace from maximum telework. This information is helpful for agency leadership to get a better understanding of where they can make improvements.