Volunteers from NASIC partner with The Foodbank

National Air and Space Intelligence Center volunteers are pictured in front of The Foodbank truck Nov. 23. The Airmen spent hours unloading, organizing and distributing Thanksgiving food for local families. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
National Air and Space Intelligence Center volunteers are pictured in front of The Foodbank truck Nov. 23. The Airmen spent hours unloading, organizing and distributing Thanksgiving food for local families. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Military News
By Caroline Clauson, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
9 minutes ago
More than 1,700 families benefit from Thanksgiving event

Volunteers from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center devoted a piece of their holiday season Nov. 23 to ensure families in the community enjoyed a meal on Thanksgiving.

Nine NASIC employees distributed turkey and other food to local residents for The Foodbank’s annual Thanksgiving distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton.

Lauren Tappel, The Foodbank’s development and marketing manager, coordinated with Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram, who organized and led the volunteer event.

“Participating in a special community event and bringing joy to families in need through food distribution is rewarding and makes me very happy,” Koram said. “In addition, the opportunity to experience the camaraderie between military and civilians was a highlight for all who participated. You could see the joy on everyone’s faces.”

The Thanksgiving event served 1,728 families, setting a Foodbank record and carrying it one step closer to the organization’s goal of ending hunger by 2025.

NASIC volunteers have contributed to a slate of community-outreach projects in the past year, including Adopt-a-Highway and Dayton Metro Library events.

Helping out

The following NASIC personnel took time from their schedules to lend a hand at the Thanksgiving Foodbank distribution event Nov. 23:

Capt. Jordan McCool

Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram

Staff Sgt. Stacy Thomas

Staff Sgt. Dustin Max

Senior Airman Kwame Robertson

Senior Airman Nathan Watkins

Airman 1st Class Jasper Kaamino

Airman 1st Class Lorien Santos Reyes

Diego Quevedo

(From left) Airman 1st Class Jasper Kaamino, Staff Sgt. Stacy Thomas and Senior Airman Nathan Watkins prepare to hand out boxes of food as part of The Foodbank’s distribution Nov. 23. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

(From left) Airman 1st Class Jasper Kaamino, Staff Sgt. Stacy Thomas and Senior Airman Nathan Watkins prepare to hand out boxes of food as part of The Foodbank’s distribution Nov. 23. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
(From left) Airman 1st Class Jasper Kaamino, Staff Sgt. Stacy Thomas and Senior Airman Nathan Watkins prepare to hand out boxes of food as part of The Foodbank’s distribution Nov. 23. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Caroline Clauson
