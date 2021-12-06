Volunteers from NASIC partner with The Foodbank

Volunteers from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center devoted a piece of their holiday season Nov. 23 to ensure families in the community enjoyed a meal on Thanksgiving.
Nine NASIC employees distributed turkey and other food to local residents for The Foodbank’s annual Thanksgiving distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton.
Lauren Tappel, The Foodbank’s development and marketing manager, coordinated with Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram, who organized and led the volunteer event.
“Participating in a special community event and bringing joy to families in need through food distribution is rewarding and makes me very happy,” Koram said. “In addition, the opportunity to experience the camaraderie between military and civilians was a highlight for all who participated. You could see the joy on everyone’s faces.”
The Thanksgiving event served 1,728 families, setting a Foodbank record and carrying it one step closer to the organization’s goal of ending hunger by 2025.
NASIC volunteers have contributed to a slate of community-outreach projects in the past year, including Adopt-a-Highway and Dayton Metro Library events.
Helping out
The following NASIC personnel took time from their schedules to lend a hand at the Thanksgiving Foodbank distribution event Nov. 23:
Capt. Jordan McCool
Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram
Staff Sgt. Stacy Thomas
Staff Sgt. Dustin Max
Senior Airman Kwame Robertson
Senior Airman Nathan Watkins
Airman 1st Class Jasper Kaamino
Airman 1st Class Lorien Santos Reyes
Diego Quevedo
