VR workshop unites digital-first experts on transformation

During the event, attendees were provided an overview of the DTO’s mission, vision and current efforts, which directly relate to the ongoing Air Force Materiel Command Digital Campaign. Attendee-led discussion helped align and streamline the digital transformation community’s priorities for the upcoming year.

“This was not a top-level down discussion; rather, the participants led the discussion, which focused on driving action,” said Hurst. “Attendees were enthusiastic about the experience, which gave them ‘ownership’ of the process. In addition, the exposure to a broad range of fellow digital practitioners in fields ranging from engineering and logistics to contracting, financial management, program management and more helped drive home that transformation must occur across all domains in order to be successful.”

Hurst and his team will use the inputs and feedback from the event to develop a long-term roadmap for the overall Air Force transformation initiative. As they solidify priorities, the team plans to launch a number of work streams to help focus digital efforts across multiple mission areas.

“We’re engaging digital-first minded Airmen and Guardians in a new way by using innovative collaboration and ecosystem-building software and methodologies to rapidly deliver impact, said Hurst. “This is just the beginning. Culture change is rapidly coming, and we’re looking forward to taking the lead.”

To learn more about the digital transformation initiative and future collaborative opportunities, visit https://dafdto.com. Information on the Air Force Materiel Command Digital Campaign is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Digital/.