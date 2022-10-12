WACO aviation lecture to discuss WWII’s Doolittle Raid

After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said that Japan should be bombed as soon as possible to boost public morale. Jimmy Doolittle, a famous military test pilot, civilian aviator and aeronautical engineer before the war, was assigned to Army Air Forces Headquarters to plan the raid.

Sixteen B-25 aircraft would take off from the carrier Hornet and strike Tokyo and other military targets. Discovered early by a Japanese picket ship the crews elected to take off on what was considered a suicide mission knowing that they did not have enough fuel to get to their destination in China.