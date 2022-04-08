Water tower painting project on tap in Wright-Patt’s Area A

American Water will be painting the water tower near Bldg. 30259 in Area A beginning in mid-April, with an expected completion date of June 30, the 88th Civil Engineer Squadron announced.
The tower will be fully contained to prevent any debris from escaping the work zone. The location is highlighted on the map above.
Officials said the project is part of a continuous effort to improve resiliency and water quality at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Project start and end dates are heavily dependent on weather. The work is not expected to impact traffic.
Questions may be directed to 88 CES at 937-904-1164.
