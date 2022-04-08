dayton-daily-news logo
X

Water tower painting project on tap in Wright-Patt’s Area A

U.S. AIR FORCE GRAPHIC

caption arrowCaption
U.S. AIR FORCE GRAPHIC

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

American Water will be painting the water tower near Bldg. 30259 in Area A beginning in mid-April, with an expected completion date of June 30, the 88th Civil Engineer Squadron announced.

The tower will be fully contained to prevent any debris from escaping the work zone. The location is highlighted on the map above.

Officials said the project is part of a continuous effort to improve resiliency and water quality at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Project start and end dates are heavily dependent on weather. The work is not expected to impact traffic.

Questions may be directed to 88 CES at 937-904-1164.

In Other News
1
Air Force Assistance Fund drive ends April 15
2
WPAFB medical personnel win AF service award
3
Retired Air Force One crewmembers share stories
4
Driving while distracted ripe with dangers
5
Commentary: Become a professional thief

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top