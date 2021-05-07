Weekly online giveaways celebrate military community

To enter, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can comment on the Free Friday posts at Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange. Comments made by 11:59 p.m. Central on the same day will be entered into the weekly drawing.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can also enter the Free Friday giveaways. Veterans can find more information at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.

DOD, Coast Guard civilians can shop in store

After a change in Department of Defense policy, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has opened its doors to Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The DOD announced the policy change April 29. Access to ShopMyExchange.com will start later this year.

Opening exchange access to DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees working on installations will improve dividends to quality-of-life programs, leverage the military exchanges’ buying power and strengthen the Exchange benefit for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians – past, present and future.

“Shopping the Exchange brings convenience to civilians working on installations,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “They can stop by the Exchange for essentials on breaks or to and from work instead of shopping outside of the gate – and 100% of Exchange earnings go right back to the military community.”

Tax-free shopping is authorized for active DOD and Coast Guard appropriated fund and non-appropriated civilian employees in the United States and the U.S. territories and possessions. Retired DOD and Coast Guard civilian employees will have access to online exchange shopping later this year. Roughly 575,000 civilian stateside employees will gain the benefit.

“Exchange stores have the capacity and merchandise quantities to handle the expanded shopping base,” Shull said. “The Exchange is honored to welcome civilians while strengthening the hard-earned benefit for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians.”

The Exchange, the DOD’s largest retailer and the 61st largest retailer in the United States, has served warfighters since 1895. The Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing. Exchange earnings support Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families. Roughly 60% of earnings support quality-of-life programs on military installations worldwide. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.2 billion to child, youth and school services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and other programs to support troops and their families. All remaining earnings are reinvested in enhancing the customer shopping experience.

New MILITARY STAR accounts receive 15% off

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can celebrate summer with special savings from MILITARY STAR. Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account from May 21 to June 3 will receive 15% off on all first-day purchases instead of the regular 10%. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases – including at the commissary – and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. Rewards exclude military clothing.

“MILITARY STAR’s fair and flexible terms help service members and their families build credit responsibly – all while earning rewards,” said Chan. “This cardholder discount is one more way the card helps the military community save.”

New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card shopping the Exchange online. Veterans with a service-connected disability are eligible to shop in stores. For more information, Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.