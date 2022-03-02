Wellness services help maintain health year-round

Maintaining a healthy body is essential for military members and their families. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service helps the military community achieve their health goals with a wide range of wellness services.
The Exchange’s BE FIT program takes a holistic approach to health and wellness, including expanding wellness services available on installations.
“Military members and their families have busy schedules, which can often make it difficult to maintain regular wellness appointments,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “The Wright Patterson Exchange makes access easy and convenient by bringing these services onto the installation.”
The military community, including disabled veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians, can find the following services at the Wright Patterson Exchange:
· Vista Optical Shop
Exchange wellness locations accept TRICARE and most insurances, when applicable.
More information on wellness options can be found on the Exchange’s Hub page.
The Exchange’s BE FIT program also offers better-for-you dining choices at Exchange restaurants and all the latest fitness equipment and gear in stores. Warfighters and families can also find wellness tips, products and solutions in the BE FIT section of the Exchange’s Hub page and the Exchange’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
