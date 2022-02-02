Wellness services help maintain health year-round

Exchange wellness locations accept TRICARE and most insurances, when applicable.

More information on wellness options can be found on the Exchange’s Hub page.

The Exchange’s BE FIT program also offers better-for-you dining choices at Exchange restaurants and all the latest fitness equipment and gear in stores. Warfighters and families can also find wellness tips, products and solutions in the BE FIT section of the Exchange’s Hub page and the Exchange’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Exchange pumps up BE FIT Hub

Airmen can find the latest fitness, nutrition and wellness information on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s refreshed BE FIT Hub.

The site features updated tools to get fit, including 75 workout videos, strength and resiliency tips, links to essential gear, nutrition tips, deals and more.

New and archived BE FIT Live workouts include targeted lower body, full body, strength, interval, resistance, upper body, core, high-intensity interval, cardio and bodyweight training.

“The beginning of the New Year is the perfect time to BE FIT,” said Chan. “The Hub is ready to help every member of our military community crush their health resolutions this year.”

The Exchange’s BE FIT Hub is updated monthly with new nutrition deals, better-for-you dining, workouts and more. Wright Patterson BX shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit to learn more.

‘Chief Chat’ available on YouTube, Spotify

Fans of “Chief Chat,” the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning military-exclusive broadcast, now have more options for tuning in as all episodes are now available on YouTube and Spotify.

Viewers can catch their favorite celebrities, military leaders, athletes, musicians and more by subscribing on YouTube to the “Chief Chat” channel to receive updates, keep track of upcoming guests and binge on more than 150 previous episodes.

“Chief Chat” fans can download podcast episodes on Spotify and listen in the car, the gym or on the go.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer ‘Chief Chat’ to a wider audience to make it easier to access the show,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser and the “Chief” in “Chief Chat.” “Whether you’re at home or the car, you won’t have to miss an episode with these new options.”

Since the show’s 2020 debut, 155 military leaders, celebrities, athletes, musicians, authors and more have joined the show as an exclusive way to connect with the military community. “Chief Chat” guests have included Mark Wahlberg, Matthew McConaughey, Mayim Bialik, Vera Wang, Mark Cuban, Kristin Chenoweth and Gary Sinise. Military leaders that have joined the show include Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman.

Upcoming guests on “Chief Chat,” which was recognized by PRNEWS as 2021 Digital + Social Media Award honorable mention winner for Best Use of Facebook for community engagement, include “NCIS: Los Angeles” actor Gerald McRaney; author, journalist and musician Mitch Albom; and actress, TV show host, director and author Alison Sweeney.

Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page—a chance for the military community to ask military leaders and celebrities questions in real time. Previous episodes and current guest schedule can be found on the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.