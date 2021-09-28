Win share of $35,000 in Home for the Holidays sweepstakes

Winners will be announced on or about Nov. 21. For official rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange beginning Sept. 24.

The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Cardholders receive 2% in rewards points on purchases. Other benefits include:

One low APR (10.24%) for all cardholders, regardless of credit score.

No late, annual or over-limit fees

10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.

Stream new release ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ free

For the first time, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has partnered with Netflix and Hasbro to bring a new-release movie straight to military families’ homes – for free.

The Netflix-exclusive “My Little Pony: A New Generation” can be streamed from the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids. Streaming of the new release starts at midnight on Sept. 25, and the movie is available for 48 hours.

The free streaming is open to all authorized shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans, with a ShopMyExchange.com account.

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” is being released exclusively on Netflix Sept. 24.

“Nothing beats spending time together as a family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Offering a free new-release movie is a way the Exchange salutes our military community, including our youngest heroes.”

The XKids page on the Exchange community Hub also has activities for kids related to the movie, such as downloadable My Little Pony coloring sheets, hair tutorials, games and more.

