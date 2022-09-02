Women’s Equality Day at USO Center included breakfast, panel sessions, museum tours

Combined Shape Caption

Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Henderson, 88th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, talks about her experiences as a woman in the Air Force during the Women’s Equality Day breakfast at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s USO Center. Women’s Equality Day is celebrated Aug. 26 to commemorate ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG