15 students transported with minor injuries following 3 bus crash in Englewood
Women’s Equality Day at USO Center included breakfast, panel sessions, museum tours

Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Henderson, 88th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, talks about her experiences as a woman in the Air Force during the Women’s Equality Day breakfast at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s USO Center. Women’s Equality Day is celebrated Aug. 26 to commemorate ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Henderson, 88th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, talks about her experiences as a woman in the Air Force during the Women's Equality Day breakfast at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base's USO Center. Women's Equality Day is celebrated Aug. 26 to commemorate ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By Contributed
58 minutes ago

A Women’s Equality Day breakfast Aug. 26 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base included a panel of female speakers, self-guided tour at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and festival. Women’s Equality Day is celebrated Aug. 26 to commemorate ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Festivalgoers learn about Military & Family Readiness Center programs and resources at the Women’s Equality Day festival Aug. 26 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The day’s events also included a breakfast, panel of female speakers and self-guided tour at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Festivalgoers learn about Military & Family Readiness Center programs and resources at the Women's Equality Day festival Aug. 26 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The day's events also included a breakfast, panel of female speakers and self-guided tour at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Festivalgoers learn about Military & Family Readiness Center programs and resources at the Women’s Equality Day festival Aug. 26 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The day’s events also included a breakfast, panel of female speakers and self-guided tour at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Festivalgoers learn about the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program and resources during the Women’s Equality Day festival Aug. 26. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Festivalgoers learn about the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program and resources during the Women's Equality Day festival Aug. 26. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Festivalgoers learn about the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program and resources during the Women’s Equality Day festival Aug. 26. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, speaks during the Women’s Equality Day breakfast Aug. 26 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The day’s events also included a panel of female speakers, self-guided tour at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and festival. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, speaks during the Women's Equality Day breakfast Aug. 26 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The day's events also included a panel of female speakers, self-guided tour at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and festival. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, speaks during the Women’s Equality Day breakfast Aug. 26 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The day’s events also included a panel of female speakers, self-guided tour at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and festival. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Contributed
