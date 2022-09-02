Women’s Equality Day at USO Center included breakfast, panel sessions, museum tours

A Women’s Equality Day breakfast Aug. 26 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base included a panel of female speakers, self-guided tour at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and festival. Women’s Equality Day is celebrated Aug. 26 to commemorate ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
About the Author