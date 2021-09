Col. Sirena Morris, 88th Mission Support Group commander, makes opening remarks at the Women’s Equality Day event Aug. 27 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The event, marking the anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification granting women the right to vote, featured live music by the Air Force Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom, food, base organization booths and local women-owned craft vendors. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ