Women’s Wellness Day a success at Wright-Patt Medical Center

“One lady stated this was her very first mammogram and she would have never come if we hadn’t called,” Toche-Howard said. “She stated that the providers were extremely caring and made her so comfortable.”

Women’s Wellness Day was a multidepartment effort organized in only one week, with support from radiology, dental, dermatology, disease management, health promotions, nutrition and mental health.

“Our medical teams in all departments truly care and were happy to support this event,” Toche-Howard said. “Our efforts crossed several medical squadrons. After coordinating with the commanders, they all gave the green light and empowered us to do what is right for our patients. It was a success.”

Ladies received raffle tickets for prizes such as pampering kits, spa days, Target and Bath & Body Works gift cards, and numerous gourmet items. Goodie bags containing wellness information were given to all who attended.

Maj. Casey Lynch, a women’s health nurse practitioner, organized the Pap smears, while Aimee Barnes from radiology directed the mammograms, allowing women to complete both tests in a matter of minutes rather than spend hours at regular office visits.

“Women were very happy that they could get everything done in one day without long wait times,” Toche-Howard said. “They were thanking the staff repeatedly.”

A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray that allows radiologists to look for changes in breast tissue.

Wright-Patterson Medical Center now uses a 3D mammogram machine, in addition to its 2D version. Both machines use X-rays to create images that help doctors find signs of breast cancer.

The 3D mammogram machine moves in an arc, taking multiple images from different angles and compiling them to create a digital recreation. It is especially useful for women with dense breast tissue.

According to the Women’s Health Clinic, early detection is important for improved outcomes and successful treatments. Many breast cancers are found by mammograms before any symptoms appear, sometimes up to three years before it can be felt.

A Pap smear, also referred to as a Pap test, is a method of cervical screening used to detect potentially precancerous and cancerous cells that might become cancer if not treated appropriately.

Colorectal cancer screening-test kits are safe, effective and require little to no prep. Plus, they can be done in the privacy and comfort of your home.

The test is as easy as collecting a stool sample, mailing it to a lab and waiting for results from your doctor.

For more information on when you should start these screenings, contact your primary care provider.

To schedule a mammogram, call 937-257-2168. For more information on these and other health issues, contact the Women’s Health Clinic at 937-257-1160.