WPAFB Airman photo wins first in Holiday Pet Costume Contest

Keola Chan, Army and Air Force Exchange Service general manager for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, presents Lt. Col. Stefani Diedrich, 88th Surgical Operations Squadron anesthesiologist, with a ceremonial $500 gift card Jan. 27 for winning the Holiday Pet Costume Contest.

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

Lt. Col. Stefani Diedrich’s winning photo in the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s Holiday Pet Costume Contest features Maslo the French Bulldog and Mabel the Bluetick Coonhound. Deidrich said some of the prize money will be donated for food and supplies to a couple of local no-kill shelters – Pawsitive Warriors Rescue in New Carlisle and 3 Gals and Their Pals Rescue in Troy. Diedrich is with an 88th Surgical Operations Squadron anesthesiologist.

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
