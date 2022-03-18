Hamburger icon
WPAFB Airmen join in First Four excitement

Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base display a large American flag at midcourt in University of Dayton Arena on March 15 during the singing of the national anthem prior to the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Air Force was also represented at the event by the Wright-Patterson Honor Guard and an Air Force Band of Flight soloist. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
5 minutes ago
NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base displayed a large American flag at midcourt in University of Dayton Arena on March 15 during the singing of the national anthem prior to the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Air Force was also represented at the event by the Wright-Patterson Honor Guard and an Air Force Band of Flight soloist.

Master Sgt. Christin Foley, Air Force Band of Flight, sings the national anthem March 15 during the opening ceremony of the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at University of Dayton Arena as Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base display a large American flag. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Airmen watch as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s De’Lazarus Keys shoots over Texas Southern’s Brison Gresham in the first game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament March 15 at University of Dayton Arena. Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base took part in the opening ceremony and received free tickets. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard marches onto the floor at University of Dayton Arena on March 15 for the opening ceremony of the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Big Hoopla

Events promote spirit, community support, military appreciation

Special programs generate excitement before NCAA tournament

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, visits the Air Force Marathon table at the Big Hoopla Family Festival in the Oregon District on March 13. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN ALEXANDRIA FULTON

Credit: SrA Alexandria Fulton

Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, talks to children March 13 during the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge at Dayton Convention Center. The event’s goal was to tie together the excitement of college basketball and power of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

A boy prepares to shoot during the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge’s “hot shot” event March 13 at Dayton Convention Center. The event’s goal was to tie together the excitement of college basketball and power of STEM education. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Children freeze a balloon using liquid nitrogen March 13 during the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge at Dayton Convention Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN ALEXANDRIA FULTON

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, speaks with students about what it’s like to be in the Air Force during the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge on March 13 at Dayton Convention Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN ALEXANDRIA FULTON

Credit: SrA Alexandria Fulton

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, tries out the Orange County Chopper from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Family Fest in the Oregon District on March 13. Since 2012, the Big Hoopla has showcased Dayton’s collaborative spirit, community support and military appreciation as host of the NCAA men's basketball tournament First Four. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN ALEXANDRIA FULTON

Credit: SrA Alexandria Fulton

Two boys take part in a science experiment during the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge on March 13 at Dayton Convention Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
