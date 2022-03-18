WPAFB Airmen join in First Four excitement

Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base display a large American flag at midcourt in University of Dayton Arena on March 15 during the singing of the national anthem prior to the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Air Force was also represented at the event by the Wright-Patterson Honor Guard and an Air Force Band of Flight soloist. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ