WPAFB Airmen win Air Force media awards

Airman 1st Class Christopher Arellano, Band of Flight guitarist, won New Musician of the Year. The category is open to Airmen performing musician duties for less than 24 months. Here’s video of Arellano performing a guitar solo: www.facebook.com/bandofflight/videos/270721444896687.

“I’m extremely proud of Mr. Decker, Senior Airman Fulton, Airman 1st Class Arellano, and our entire Public Affairs Office and Air Force Band of Flight,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Recognition at the Air Force level is an incredible achievement. Each one of these teammates is committed to telling the Air Force story, connecting with Airmen, their families, and our community and delivering excellence every day.

“Most importantly, they are the guidon bearers for their respective teams, showcasing amazing capability and talent.”

The Air Force Media Awards are open to military and civilian public affairs Airmen and feature 45 categories. The categories highlight the creative work performed daily in areas such as graphics, music, photography, videography and writing. 2021 marked the competition’s 66th iteration.

“The numerous outstanding entries in this year’s competition are a testament to the hard work and excellence our public affairs and band Airmen bring to the Air Force and Space Force every day,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Air Force public affairs director. “Thank you all for your continued excellence in telling our Air and Space Forces stories.”