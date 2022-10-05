WPAFB announces special Columbus Day holiday hours of operation

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours in observance of the Air Force Materiel Command Family Day on Oct. 7 and Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 10 (if not listed, consider them closed):
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
Oct. 7: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
Open 24 hours
15A
Oct. 7: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 10: Closed
19B
Open 24 hours
22B
Oct. 7: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 10: Closed
26A
Oct. 7: Open: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 10: Closed
88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Family Child Care Office
Oct. 7 open 8 a.m. to 4 pm.
Oct. 10 closed
New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC
Oct. 7 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Prairies School-Age Program
Oct. 7 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Prairies Youth Center
Oct. 7 open 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Dodge Fitness Center
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Dodge Indoor Pool
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Patterson Pool
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Prairies Pool
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Honor Guard
Oct. 7 open noon to 2 p.m.
Oct. 10 open noon to 2 p.m.
Airman Leadership School
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Airman & Family Readiness Center
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)
open 24 hours
Mortuary Affairs
Oct. 7-10 on call, 937-503-6084
NAF Human Resources Office
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Wright Field Fitness Center
Oct. 7 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 10 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wright-Patterson Club
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE
24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131
Civil Engineer Support
Emergency Support Only
Civil Engineer Office
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Education and Training
Oct. 7 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
FamCamp Office
Oct. 7 open noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency services
open 24 hours
All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
RESTAURANTS
Einstein Bagels all locations
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Wingman’s Command Coffee, Bldg. 262
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822
Oct. 7 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Wings Grille
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
OTHER UNITS
Cyber Operations Center
Oct. 7 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Client Service Technicians
Oct. 7 closed but on call
Oct. 10 closed
D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT
Oct. 7-10 closed
Development & First Term Airman
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Recycling Center
Oct. 7 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Land Mobile Radio
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Oct. 7-10 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
Oct. 7 - 10 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Official Mail Center
Oct. 7 open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Outdoor Recreation
Oct. 7 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Prairie Trace Golf Course
Oct. 7 open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Twin Base Golf Course
Oct. 7 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 open 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m.
Rod and Gun Club
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Tennis Club
Oct. 7 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Commissary
Oct. 7 open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Consolidated Hobby Complex
Arts & Crafts
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Hobby Shop
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
711 Dining Facility
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Flight Kitchen
Oct. 7 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GNC
September 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
September 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information, Tickets and Travel Office
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Jarvis Fitness Center
Oct. 7 CAC-coded access only
Oct. 10 CAC-coded access only
Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center
Oct. 7 open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 10 closed
Manpower & Organization Office
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Career Development
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Customer Support (ID cards)
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Force Management
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Installation Personnel Readiness
Oct. 7 closed
Oct. 10 closed
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
Oct. 7 open 6 to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 open 6 to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.
About the Author