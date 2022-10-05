BreakingNews
WPAFB announces special Columbus Day holiday hours of operation

Military News
By Beth Anspach, Skywrighter contributor
14 minutes ago

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours in observance of the Air Force Materiel Command Family Day on Oct. 7 and Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 10 (if not listed, consider them closed):

GATES

1A (Fairborn Gate)

Oct. 7: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

Open 24 hours

15A

Oct. 7: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: Closed

19B

Open 24 hours

22B

Oct. 7: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: Closed

26A

Oct. 7: Open: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 10: Closed

88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Family Child Care Office

Oct. 7 open 8 a.m. to 4 pm.

Oct. 10 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

Oct. 7 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Prairies School-Age Program

Oct. 7 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Prairies Youth Center

Oct. 7 open 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Dodge Fitness Center

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Dodge Indoor Pool

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Patterson Pool

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Prairies Pool

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Honor Guard

Oct. 7 open noon to 2 p.m.

Oct. 10 open noon to 2 p.m.

Airman Leadership School

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Airman & Family Readiness Center

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs

Oct. 7-10 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

Oct. 7 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 10 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wright-Patterson Club

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

Emergency Support Only

Civil Engineer Office

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Education and Training

Oct. 7 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

FamCamp Office

Oct. 7 open noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

open 24 hours

All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels all locations

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Wingman’s Command Coffee, Bldg. 262

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

Oct. 7 open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Wings Grille

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

Oct. 7 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Client Service Technicians

Oct. 7 closed but on call

Oct. 10 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

Oct. 7-10 closed

Development & First Term Airman

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Recycling Center

Oct. 7 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Land Mobile Radio

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Oct. 7-10 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Oct. 7 - 10 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Official Mail Center

Oct. 7 open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Outdoor Recreation

Oct. 7 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

Oct. 7 open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Twin Base Golf Course

Oct. 7 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 open 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m.

Rod and Gun Club

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Tennis Club

Oct. 7 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Commissary

Oct. 7 open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Hobby Shop

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

711 Dining Facility

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Flight Kitchen

Oct. 7 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GNC

September 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

September 5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

Oct. 7 CAC-coded access only

Oct. 10 CAC-coded access only

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

Oct. 7 open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 10 closed

Manpower & Organization Office

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Career Development

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Force Management

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

Oct. 7 closed

Oct. 10 closed

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Oct. 7 open 6 to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 open 6 to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.

