WPAFB Child Development Centers help keep mission going

“Dependable child care keeps the mission going,” said Col. Paul Burger, 88th Mission Support Group commander. “Without a safe, reliable place for our children, parents working on the installation would find it nearly impossible to devote their full effort to their jobs. Our child care facilities strengthen and care for our team by keeping some of our most beloved assets safe, healthy and loved.”

The goal of Child Development Centers is to go above and beyond just taking care of children, administrators say. They aim to love and nurture every child that steps through their doors.

“We want you to know that you can bring your children in to someone who loves them and cares for them,” said Sam Conner, a New Horizons child care technician. “That allows you to go to work and do what you need to do without having to worry about your child being taken care of or loved – because that’s what we do. “Getting to be in their lives and watch them grow up allows us the joy to be a part of your lives and experience the triumphs and trials with you.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s CDCs are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and certified by the Department of Defense and Air Force. Children of active-duty military and DOD civilians are eligible to enroll.

For more information, visit www.wrightpattfss.com/child-development-center.