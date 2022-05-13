BreakingNews
WPAFB commander hosts first in-person call since pandemic

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks during a commander’s call on May 4 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Miller presented first quarter awards and recognized achievements of military and civilian Airmen. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Military News
By Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
39 minutes ago
Team, personnel accomplishments highlighted

Col. Patrick Miller and 88th Air Base Wing leadership held the first in-person commander’s call since the beginning of COVID-19 restrictions two years ago to show appreciation for Airmen and recognize them for their continued hard work.

The 88 ABW and installation commander began the May 4 call by thanking personnel for attending and discussing how Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has transitioned into a different stage.

“We’ve moved into HPCON Alpha and that allows us to do a couple different things. We remain masks off and we’re able to do some gatherings in person,” Miller said. “To make that transition, we saw a lot of different things shift. There was a call for return to the workplace, not return to work, since the work never stopped.

“The mission never stopped. You kept plowing through work day in and day out over the course of two years.”

Miller brought up various AFMC Connect topics such as caring, collaborative, competent, customer-focused and professional to describe the work being done throughout the wing.

He discussed various events from the year’s first quarter such as National Volunteer Week, National Doctors Day, Ukraine and COVID-19 support.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, speaks during a commander’s call on May 4 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Shaffer spoke about maintaining both physical and mental readiness in the current political climate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Gregory Leingang, 88 ABW vice director, highlighted the need for personal and professional development for all Airmen and civilians. He touted classes such as the supervisor development course, understanding your individual development plan and civilian force-development opportunities to help people grow themselves.

He said Airmen and civilians at the base have been under a microscope over the last few weeks.

“A couple weeks ago, we had an event here called Leadership Dayton,” Leingang said. “This is an event where business leaders in the community had the opportunity to come here and get various mission briefs in an effort to better understand what we do. Let me tell you they were floored.”

Gregory Leingang, 88th Air Base Wing vice director, speaks during a commander’s call on May 4. Leingang spoke about taking advantage of educational opportunities and emphasized leadership development. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Gregory Leingang, 88th Air Base Wing vice director, speaks during a commander’s call on May 4. Leingang spoke about taking advantage of educational opportunities and emphasized leadership development. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, discussed readiness and the importance of “The Blueprint: Roadmap to Enlisted Force Development.”

“‘The Blueprint’ is the answers to the test,” he said. “If you’re an enlisted member wondering how to develop your career, how do I get through my career, and what do I need to learn? That’s ‘The Blueprint,’ and I encourage all of you to go look at it.”

Miller extended congratulations to quarterly award winners from different categories.

Here’s a look at the 88th Air Base Wing’s quarterly award winners and categories:

NAF Category I:

Sherri Denault – 88th Force Support Squadron

NAF Category II:

Douglas Coy – 88 FSS

NAF Category III:

Janelle Bailey – 88 FSS

Airman of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Julian Melendez – 88th Communications Group

NCO of the Quarter:

Tech. Sgt. Darrell Bowers – 88th Mission Support Group

Senior NCO of the Quarter:

Master Sgt. Kurtis Stadsvold – 88th Civil Engineer Group

Civilian Category I:

Jovoné Lewis – 88 MSG

Civilian Category II:

Karen Monroe – 88th Medical Group

Civilian Category III:

Rochelle Meinking – 88 CG

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:

Capt. Katherine Yatko – 88 MSG

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter:

Maj. Megan Ortner – Wing Staff Agency

Small Team of the Quarter:

MDT Red Hawk – 88 CG

Large Team of the Quarter:

Snow and Ice Control Team – 88 CG/88 CEG

Inspirational Leader Award:

Maj. Marie Rajala – 88 MDG

Dorm of the Quarter:

Airman 1st Class Amber Thompson – 88 MDG

Honor Guard Member of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Keaton Sheppeard – WSA

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th ABW command chief, present the MDT Red Hawk team with an award on May 4. MDT Red Hawk was selected as the 88th Air Base Wing small team winner for the first quarter. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th ABW command chief, present the MDT Red Hawk team with an award on May 4. MDT Red Hawk was selected as the 88th Air Base Wing small team winner for the first quarter. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th ABW command chief, present the 88th Civil Engineer Group snow and ice control team with an award on May 4. The snow and ice control team was selected as the 88th Air Base Wing large team winner for the first quarter. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th ABW command chief, present the 88th Civil Engineer Group snow and ice control team with an award on May 4. The snow and ice control team was selected as the 88th Air Base Wing large team winner for the first quarter. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

