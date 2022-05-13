WPAFB commander hosts first in-person call since pandemic

He discussed various events from the year’s first quarter such as National Volunteer Week, National Doctors Day, Ukraine and COVID-19 support.

Caption Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, speaks during a commander's call on May 4 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Shaffer spoke about maintaining both physical and mental readiness in the current political climate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Gregory Leingang, 88 ABW vice director, highlighted the need for personal and professional development for all Airmen and civilians. He touted classes such as the supervisor development course, understanding your individual development plan and civilian force-development opportunities to help people grow themselves.

He said Airmen and civilians at the base have been under a microscope over the last few weeks.

“A couple weeks ago, we had an event here called Leadership Dayton,” Leingang said. “This is an event where business leaders in the community had the opportunity to come here and get various mission briefs in an effort to better understand what we do. Let me tell you they were floored.”

Caption Gregory Leingang, 88th Air Base Wing vice director, speaks during a commander's call on May 4. Leingang spoke about taking advantage of educational opportunities and emphasized leadership development. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, discussed readiness and the importance of “The Blueprint: Roadmap to Enlisted Force Development.”

“‘The Blueprint’ is the answers to the test,” he said. “If you’re an enlisted member wondering how to develop your career, how do I get through my career, and what do I need to learn? That’s ‘The Blueprint,’ and I encourage all of you to go look at it.”

Miller extended congratulations to quarterly award winners from different categories.

Here’s a look at the 88th Air Base Wing’s quarterly award winners and categories:

NAF Category I:

Sherri Denault – 88th Force Support Squadron

NAF Category II:

Douglas Coy – 88 FSS

NAF Category III:

Janelle Bailey – 88 FSS

Airman of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Julian Melendez – 88th Communications Group

NCO of the Quarter:

Tech. Sgt. Darrell Bowers – 88th Mission Support Group

Senior NCO of the Quarter:

Master Sgt. Kurtis Stadsvold – 88th Civil Engineer Group

Civilian Category I:

Jovoné Lewis – 88 MSG

Civilian Category II:

Karen Monroe – 88th Medical Group

Civilian Category III:

Rochelle Meinking – 88 CG

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:

Capt. Katherine Yatko – 88 MSG

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter:

Maj. Megan Ortner – Wing Staff Agency

Small Team of the Quarter:

MDT Red Hawk – 88 CG

Large Team of the Quarter:

Snow and Ice Control Team – 88 CG/88 CEG

Inspirational Leader Award:

Maj. Marie Rajala – 88 MDG

Dorm of the Quarter:

Airman 1st Class Amber Thompson – 88 MDG

Honor Guard Member of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Keaton Sheppeard – WSA

Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th ABW command chief, present the MDT Red Hawk team with an award on May 4. MDT Red Hawk was selected as the 88th Air Base Wing small team winner for the first quarter. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG