Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WPAFB committee hosts virtual fun run to promote black health, wellness

ajc.com

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
31 minutes ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Black History Month Special Observance Committee invites you to participate in a virtual fun run aimed at recognizing black contributions to the nation and celebrating black health and wellness.

Registration is free and open now: http://ow.ly/nKRF50HF2rg.

The 5K can be completed any time throughout February. Participants may run or walk individually or with a group in any location they choose.

Fun run organizers would also love to see your photos from this event — share on social media with the hashtag #blackhealthandwellness.

In Other News
1
Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week highlights varied services
2
Air Force Museum to host free virtual Read Across America program
3
WPAFB Labor and Delivery nurse puts faith into patient care
4
Scholarships available to military families
5
Air Force Marathon registration opens for History & Heritage Race...

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top