WPAFB construction news: Area A road-realignment project set to begin

The roads around Wright-Patterson Medical Center will be under construction beginning Nov. 22 for a realignment project scheduled to last nearly a year.
Impacted areas will be along Spruce Way between Estabrook and Schuster roads as workers construct a new portion of Locust Street to support future base development. The graphic highlights the project location on Area A.
The area has already been converted into a construction zone, with the speed limit along Spruce Way reduced to 25 mph.
The project will be done in phases over the next 11 months. Drivers on base can expect changes to traffic patterns.
Questions may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.
