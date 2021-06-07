WPAFB construction news: Kittyhawk closures continue for steam-line project

Dawn Inc. will close Chestnut Street between Birch and Cedar Streets, as well as Birch Street to the west of Chestnut Street, from June 14 to July 28 to accomplish the third of four phases in a steam-line installation underneath the roadway. All project closures are expected to end Oct. 15.
Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers to the commissary and dorms.
An aerial view shows the location and detour route around the worksite.
The Kittyhawk Lanes bowling alley, Wright-Patt Credit Union and Kittyhawk Chapel will remain fully operational with parking lot access throughout the closures.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.