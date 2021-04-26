WPAFB construction news: Kittyhawk roads to partially close for steam-line project

Dawn Inc. will close street sections in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Kittyhawk area in phases starting May 3 in order to install a steam line underneath the roadway. Closures are projected to end Oct. 15.
Motorists can expect closures May 3-14 in both directions on the section of Birch Street and sidewalk from Buckeye Street to the Kittyhawk Chapel parking lot entrance.
From May 17 to June 4, closures are expected in both directions on the section of Birch Street and sidewalk from Chestnut Street to the Wright-Patterson Credit Union entrance.
More information on the project’s third and fourth phases will become available as scheduled dates draw closer.
An aerial view shows the location and detour route around the worksite.
The Kittyhawk Lanes bowling alley, Wright-Patt Credit Union and Kittyhawk Chapel will remain fully operational with full parking lot access throughout the closures.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.