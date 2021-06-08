WPAFB construction news: Natural gas project to close Area B roadways

To maintain a reliable and safe natural gas pipeline system, CenterPoint Energy will replace about 3,200 feet of pipeline with a new system in Area B of Wright-Patterson AFB from July 6 to Oct. 1.
The project will create full or partial closures on Eighth Street near Skyline Drive heading west to C Street and Ninth Street. Specific intersection closures are scheduled at Eighth Street and Skyline Drive, K Street and G Street, along with C Street between Seventh and Eighth Streets.
CenterPoint Energy will work to minimize construction impacts such as parking and traffic disruptions. However, the project may cause some traffic congestion in the area.
The work will employ both trenchless technology and open trenching. Upon project completion, all affected soft surface, sidewalks and streets will be restored to their previous conditions.
Motorists should exercise caution when driving through construction zones and keep a safe distance away from work areas.
The project map shows impacted areas and road-closure dates.
Questions may be directed to Peter Schweizer, contracting officer representative, at 937-904-0099.