WPAFB construction update: Electrical-line project to close Area A roads

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

A portion of Hebble Creek Road will be closed Sept. 13-24 on the west side of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center so workers can install underground electrical lines supporting the NASIC Intelligence Production Complex III project.

Installation was initially scheduled to start last month but got delayed, the 88th Civil Engineer Group said.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers and pedestrians around the closure.

In addition, the northbound lane of Warner Robins Street will be closed Sept. 20 to Oct. 22 for the same electrical-line installation. Flaggers will be used along Warner Robins Street to maintain both traffic directions.

The aerial views above highlight the affected areas and traffic flow around each worksite.

Questions may be directed to 88 CEG at 937-904-0199.

